Remembering the B-17 crash victims: Robert Riddell

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP Modified) — An insurance analyst was among the seven people killed in the crash of a B-17 bomber at a Connecticut airport, relatives said Thursday.

The World War II-era plane with 13 people on board crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. Some of the passengers were critically injured.

The wife of Robert Riddell, an insurance company analyst from East Granby, said in a Facebook post that her husband was among those killed. Robert Riddell had posted a photo from inside the plane just before takeoff.

Taxiing…(not much of a view from the seats ) Posted by Robert Riddell on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

“Words cannot express how devastated I am. Rob was the best person I’ve ever known. … I will miss him beyond words can ever express. He loved his children more than anyone could know and the new grandson was the apple of his eye.” Debra Riddell

It’s been a long and tragic day. Words cannot express how devastated I am. At this point, all survivors have been… Posted by Debra Riddell on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The names of the 10 passengers and three crew members aboard the plane have not been released officially.

The retired, civilian-registered plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its Wings of Freedom vintage aircraft display to the airport this week, officials said.

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Providence contributed to this report.