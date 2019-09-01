Residents returning from Florida speak on Hurricane Dorian

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a category 5 storm early Sunday morning before making landfall in The Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

The center expects the core of the storm to move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

22News went to Bradley International Airport on Sunday morning and spoke with passengers flying in from Florida and Georgia.

Several passengers were flying home from vacation and said they noticed many residents in the southeast are already prepared for this category 5 storm.

22News spoke with Maddy and Ann Taylor, Connecticut residents who were visiting family in Georgia.

“Everybody’s just paying attention,” Ann said. “They’re watching the track and I think from Florida to Georgia are being pretty sensible.”

Ann’s daughter, Maddy added that past hurricanes have prepared her family members well.

“They’ve been through a couple of them so they mostly have a routine down,” said Taylor. “They just stock up on what they need.”

Luciano Cortse, a Connecticut man who flew home from Fort Lauderdale, said he left Florida at the right time.

“People were originally saying it might hit Miami, it might hit where I was and I was nervous too, so thank God I am here now,” said Cortse.

In North and South Carolina The National Guard said its response will depend on the storm’s track.