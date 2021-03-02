Retired CT state trooper killed after being punched on Las Vegas Strip

(NEXSTAR) – A former Connecticut State Trooper died after being punched during an attack in Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Thomas Driscoll and a woman were walking across a pedestrian bridge around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the suspect, 33-year-old Brandon Leath, passed by and made a comment at the couple, KLAS in Las Vegas reports.

As the couple went down an escalator, Leath allegedly went down the stairs and took a “fighting stance” at the bottom. When Driscoll reached the bottom , Leath punched him causing him to fall onto his back.

Driscoll didn’t move following the punch and was transported to Sunrise Medical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Police took Leath into custody near the Mirage Hotel. He later told police that he remembered being at the pedestrian bridge and being contacted by police but he “offered no explanation of the incident.”

According to the Connecticut State Police, Driscoll retired from the Connecticut State Police in 2009 after 22 years of service. He served most of his career on patrol at Troop H – Hartford and Troop B – North Canaan, and was also stationed at Bradley Airport.

A rep. for the state police said, “it saddens us to hear that he died after being assaulted. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”