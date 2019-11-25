Reward offered for missing Enfield woman

ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – The family of a missing Enfield woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department Detective Division at 860-763-6400.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 64-year-old Ondine Frohberg was last seen on November 1 walking westbound in the area of Route 190 near the Route 5 overpass in Enfield around 1:40 p.m.

Police say Frohberg has a high functioning cognitive disability and is a diabetic. She is 5’4″ with white hair and blue eyes and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing navy colored pants and a red/orange/brown striped shirt.

(Photo: Enfield PD)

Police teamed up with Vernon and South Windsor Police on November 2, and used a drone to search large portions of woods and farmland but were unsuccessful. On November 6, Connecticut and Rhode Island search and rescue teams searched over 850 acres of property for Frohberg but did not find her.

Enfield Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of Route 5 and Route 159 near Route 190 to check their camera outside their home for footage from November 1 for a possible sighting.

