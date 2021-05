ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed a portion of Route 190 in Enfield late Thursday afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department closed Route 190 in both directions at South George Washington and Palomba Drive following the tractor-trailer crash around 4 p.m.

The road closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Details about the crash weren’t immediately available.