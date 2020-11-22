Safety precautions in place at Bradley International Airport for passengers traveling this holiday season

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – During the pandemic, surrounding airports are urging those traveling this Thanksgiving and in the weeks ahead to come to the airport prepared.

Holiday travel will not reach high levels like previous years, but it is still good to take the safety precautions to combat COVID-19 spread.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, they ask passengers to plan ahead as much as possible and prepare themselves for what will be a different type of journey.

The TSA has implemented new COVID-19 safety procedures and passengers are encouraged to review those as well before coming to the airport. Some of those TSA safety procedures includes wearing a face mask throughout your travel experience. TSA employees are also required to wear a mask and gloves and change gloves following pat downs of passengers.

You will be asked to adjust your mask for ID verification or if it alarms the security screening equipment.

The TSA has increase social distancing and reduced direct contact between employees and the travelers using barriers at certain checkpoints. The TSA asks passengers to practice good hygiene, such as washing your hands regularly, including directly before and after completing the security screening process.

COVID-19 can affect airport operations so it is always best to arrive early to the airport.