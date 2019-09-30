Sales tax on prepared food items to increase in Connecticut

(WWLP) – Starting Tuesday, October 1st, it’ll cost you more money to go out to eat and buy groceries in Connecticut.

Connecticut passed a law that raises the tax you pay at restaurants and grocery stores.

Governor Ned Lamont approved the new law which raises the sales tax rate from 6.35 percent to 7.35 percent at restaurants and on other prepared meals.

That includes sandwiches, grinders, and even beverages like coffee and tea.

While it’s a one percent increase, the higher prices make a big difference for some.

“It would dissuade me from buying certain things. It’s unfortunate some people really need to get these items and make good use of them,” Laurel Mingel of Enfield, CT told 22News.

It’ll cost you more to purchase certain items online as well. Connecticut increased the sales tax on digital goods and software delivered electronically from one to 6.35 percent.

Connecticut also has expanded the sales tax to include dry cleaning and laundry services as well as a number of motor vehicle parking services. That will take effect on January 1st of next year.