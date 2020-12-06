Santa joins furry friends for Enfield Dog Park fundraiser

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Santa stopped by the Enfield Dog Park Sunday afternoon as the star attraction for a fundraising event benefiting the park.

The pooches couldn’t wait to have their pictures taken with the man in the red suit. It’s a fundraiser to complete repairs to the popular dog park which over the years has come to mean a great deal to dog owners and their pets.

Enfield Dog Park President Karen Pugliese said Santa’s visit Sunday was much needed. She told 22News, “Our Santa Claus nicely offered his services to come down and do a fundraiser for us. The dog park was decimated.”

The Enfield Dog Park was damaged by Hurricane Isaias this past August.