ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – There have been online scams that are occurring frequently in Enfield.

Scammers are currently sending out emails or private messages on social media, and they are pretending to be someone they are not, according to the Enfield Police Department. The scammers sometimes send emails under false pretense of being a family member or a friend.

In these emails, the scammers ask for money or gift cards. There have even been emails from a scammer pretending to be the Chief of the Enfield Police Department.

These are some helpful tips to avoid being scammed:

Hyperlinks in emails may lead to your personal information being stolen- double check the spelling in the message or email to ensure that it is legitimate

Utility companies have customer service departments that can confirm requested bills- always call them directly to confirm that they sent an email requesting payments