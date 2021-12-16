Punch thrown at Connecticut school board meeting

Conn. (WWLP) – A school board meeting grew tense in Glastonbury, Connecticut this week ending with a board member taking a punch to the face.

A video taken by another attendee shows the pair arguing with heckling from others and it boils over.

The board member fell to the floor, but will be okay.

This all over changes to the local high school’s mascot the board voted earlier this year to retire the “Tomahawk” moniker due to public opposition.

The school’s students have already voted to go by the Glastonbury Guardians.