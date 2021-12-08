School threats leads Connecticut State Police to make multiple arrests

(WWLP) – Police in Connecticut have made multiple arrests related to threats that sent a number of schools into lockdown Monday.

Connecticut State Police arrested two 14-year-old students for making threats on social media against Eli Whitney Technical High School.

Both threats were deemed to be a hoax and the two students will appear in juvenile court on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, the New Haven Police Department arrested a 13-year-old student responsible for a threat against Conte West Hills School and a 17-year-old who threatened Wilbur Cross High School.

A Sergeant with Connecticut State Police said they believe this is part of a social media trend where juveniles make threatening posts in an effort to cancel school.