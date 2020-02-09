Section of Route 5 in Enfield closed after pedestrian struck by car

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A section of Route 5 in Enfield is closed after a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday.

According to the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page, an area of Route 5 between Oliver Road and Post Office Road is closed after an accident involving a car and pedestrian.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The road will remain closed as police investigate the site of the crash.

This is a developing story. 22News will update as soon as more information becomes available.

