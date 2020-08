ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Drivers are being advised to avoid part of Route 5 in Enfield following a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

The Enfield Police Department said Route 5 between Brainard Road and Bernadino Avenue is currently closed due to the crash.

Police did not mention when the road is expected to reopen or if anyone suffered serious injuries.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.

