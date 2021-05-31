Serious head-on crash in Enfield sends two to hospital with injuries

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious two motor-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital with injuries Monday evening.

The Enfield Police Department said the crash occurred on Route 190 near Hazard Avenue by the Pearl Street overpass at 4:04 p.m.

A 2012 Ford Fusion operated by 33-year-old Gregory Beauregard and a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 34-year-old Nicole Klaus crashed head-on, sending both to the hospital.

Beauregard was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. Klaus suffered minor injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

The cause of the crash continues to be investigated by the department’s Traffic Division.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call Officer Nisyrios at 860-763-6400.

Route 190 was closed for some time but has since reopened.