ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect delays as Enfield’s annual Torchlight Parade & Carol Sing takes place on Saturday.

Enfield is looking to get into the Christmas spirit as the Torchlight Parade will be taking over several streets throughout the town.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the parade is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. from Enfield Street School to Enfield Town Hall.

Route 5 between Post Office Road and South Road will be closed to all traffic at or around 5:00 p.m. Route 5 from Post Office Road to Alden Avenue will be closed at 5:45 p.m. or earlier depending on conditions and will remain closed until the parade is over. Officers will be positioned at the road closure points throughout the night to direct vehicles around the closure.

If you are not attending the parade, it is being asked to avoid that area until the parade is over. The only access to the neighborhoods west of Route 5 along the parade route will be through Alden Avenue or from Route 190 eastbound.

The caroling will follow the parade at 7:00 p.m. on the Town Green.