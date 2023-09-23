ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Community Addiction Awareness Project (CAAP) will be hosting its annual road race on Saturday, which will lead to several road closures.

According to the Enfield Police Department, no traffic will be allowed between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in the following areas:

Moody Road between North Maple Street and Park Street

Park Street between Moody Road and North Street

North Street between Park Street and High Meadow Lane

Local traffic might be able to access other barricaded areas that are not specifically mentioned, such as the stretch of Moody Road between Park Street and Taylor Road. Trucks that need to access Martin Brower may use the site from Taylor Road on the east side, which will be open to local traffic only.

The 6th annual Outrun Addiction 5K begins at 9 a.m. from the Enfield Education Annex located at 124 North Maple St. in Enfield. Proceeds benefit local addiction awareness groups, Today I Matter, The Alex Fisher Foundation, and TriCircle, Inc.

The Enfield Police Department will be performing traffic control throughout this event and will provide detours as necessary. There will be roadway closures and/or associated delays in those areas on Saturday.