ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Enfield conducted truck enforcement details that resulted in several violations and nearly $1,500 in fines.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the Traffic Division along with the Connecticut DMV conducted truck enforcement on Shaker Road and Moody Road. Several violations included unregistered trailers, seat belt violations, cell phone violations, Failure to stop for traffic control signal, operation w/o commercial operators license, operating with defective brakes, failure to secure cargo, operating with defective tires, operating with defective wheels, overweight violations, and more.

This enforcement resulted in the following: