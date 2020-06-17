Sheldon’s Harley-Davidson owners purchase 4th dealership in CT

EAST HARTFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Owners of Sheldon’s Harley-Davidson of Auburn, Massachusetts have just announced they have purchased Gengras Harley-Davidson in East Hartford, Connecticut.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new owner’s Chad Clark and Brad Castor will be changing the dealership’s name in East Hartford back to Hartford Harley-Davidson. The original name has been used since the business was purchased 19 years ago.

This purchase makes the fourth addition to Clark and Castor’s Harley-Davidson dealership. The pair also purchased Spitzie’s Harley-Davidson in Albany, New York, and Old School Harley-Davidson in Ellington, Connecticut. Clark was a former direct manager for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Caster worked at two of the four dealerships he and Clark now own.

“Harley-Davidson is our core business and we will bring our experience to their organization and give them a different direction,” Clark said. Both Clark and Castor’s leadership have proven successful throughout the years as they carry at least five dealership awards.

“We believe in the American people and the strength of Harley-Davidson. We’re going to give it our best shot and we plan on praying a lot,” Castor said.