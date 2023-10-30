VERNON, CT. (WWLP) – The Vernon, Connecticut Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the Vernon Police Department, 12-year-old Zaylie Neron left her home in Vernon on foot on October 26th and is believed to be in the Northampton area.

Zaylie is described as being a 12-year-old white woman, 5’1″ tall, and 148 pounds with light brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black and white flannel shirt, a winter hat, and black slippers, and was carrying a black backpack.

If anyone has information on Zaylie’s whereabouts, call the Vernon Police Department at 860-672-9126.