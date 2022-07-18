LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 20-year-old Emma Gagnon who has been missing since July 1.

According to the Connecticut State Police, 20-year-old Emma Gagnon was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red and blue pajama pants. She is described as 5’2″ tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and, brown eyes. She may be driving a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder with Connecticut plate # 1ASWK7.

A Silver Alert was issued in Connecticut, if you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Connecticut State Police Troop L, in Litchfield at 860-626-7900.