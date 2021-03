ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old woman.

The Enfield Police Department issued a Silver Alert Wednesday due to a medical concern for missing 17-year-old Jordyn Medina. Jordyn was last in the area of Booth Street in Enfield wearing a dark flannel, grey pants and may have dyed her hair red.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.