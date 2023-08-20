PRESTON, CT. (WWLP) – A small plane made an emergency landing off Route 12 in Preston, Connecticut on Saturday after experiencing engine issues.
State Police say that the plane landed in an area adjacent to Route 12 just before 6:00 p.m.
The FAA says two people were on board, but both of those passengers were unharmed.
The FAA and the NTSB are investigating the incident.
