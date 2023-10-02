FAIRFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Six people were seriously injured in an accident near the Sacred Heart University campus.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, on Friday at approximately 12:04 a.m., several 911 calls reported a two-car crash on Jefferson Street near Sacred Heart University’s Martire Building.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, and one of the cars was on its roof. The five occupants of one of the vehicles and one occupant of the other vehicle were all taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

The Fairfield Police Reconstruction team is investigating the crash.