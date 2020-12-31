Small plane makes emergency landing at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport officials say a small airplane had to make an emergency landing Thursday afternoon due to a problem with landing gear.

Around 1:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a distress call was sent by a Piper Aerostar aircraft that had two people on board. The aircraft was having a problem with their landing gear.

Bradley International Airport temporarily closed and the aircraft landed on the main runway landed gear up, meaning on the bottom of the aircraft with no landing gear out, at 1:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the airport has since reopened.

The airport’s fire department and the National Guard assisted in the incident.