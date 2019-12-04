Snowstorm caused delays, cancellations at Bradley Airport Tuesday morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travelers at Bradley International Airport were feeling the impact of the storm on Tuesday morning.

Traveling any time of the year can be exhausting, but especially during a snow storm.

“Oh my God, the first one said we were delayed until 10:20 a.m. then we’re delayed until 10:50 a.m., then we’ll be flying out at 12:30 p.m., then we’ll be flying out,” Giselle Jacobs of Hartford told 22News. “We slept all night in the airport and we didn’t fly out until like six this morning.”

Tuesday’s snowstorm delayed and canceled a few flights coming into Bradley International Airport. Jacobs said almost everyone slept in the Atlanta airport Monday night waiting for the flight to be rescheduled in the morning.

But things weren’t all clear for people once they get over that first hurdle of delays. Next on the top floor of short-term parking, they had to deal with their cars being covered in snow.

Crews were working to make it so that people could get out of the garage on Tuesday morning. But back in the airport, people coming in from delayed flights were just trying to stay awake. One man said he tried to stay optimistic.

“My wife worries about that kind of stuff but honestly what can you do. I actually was hoping for the best, I was in a bit of denial she was not,” Don Hiebel of Cromwell, Connecticut told 22News.

He was surprised at the timeline of the storm this year.

“I didn’t expect it this early in the season quite frankly but it happens what can you do,” Hiebel said.

Bradley Airport said their clean-up operations are on-going alongside travelers coming in and out of the airport. They urge anyone traveling on Tuesday to check with their airlines before leaving their homes.