ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A sobriety checkpoint will be held in Enfield to help prevent under the influence driving.

According to the Enfield Police Department, on Friday, April 21st from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. officers will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Route 190, also known as Hazard Ave., in the area of Palomba Drive.

Sobriety checkpoints are randomly done to help educate drivers and bring awareness to detecting a motorist driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.