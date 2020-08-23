Somers man dead after car crashes into a home

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Somers man has died after his car collided with a house, early Saturday morning.

State Police said at around 2:44 a.m., 21-year-old Kyle McCahey of Somers was speeding while traveling south in a 2007 Honda Accord LX on Four Bridges Road when he struck two mailboxes on the passenger side.

McCahey swerved left and overcorrected right, causing him to go off the road and collide into a home, which shifted its entire foundation, according to police.

Troopers said they found McCahey unresponsive and without a pulse.

Troopers extricated McCahey and began CPR until EMS arrived. Troopers also evacuated three occupants from the home who were inside at the time of the crash.

McCahey was transported to John Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased and official notification was provided to his next-of-kin, troopers said.

As a result of the crash, a property inspector surveyed the damage to the home on Four Bridges Road rendering it uninhabitable, displacing the homeowner.