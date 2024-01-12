SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Somers Public Schools will be closed Friday following the wake for the four children who died in a house fire on Jan. 2 in Somers.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed with News 8 that all public schools in the town will be closed following the wake, which is set to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home.

Lukas Koropatkin, 11, Genevieve Koropatkin, 9, Benjamin Koropatkin, 7, and Archer Koropatkin, 5, were killed in the fire at 44 Quality Ave., the office of the chief medical examiner confirmed to News 8 on Monday.

The medical examiner ruled that the children died of smoke inhalation and burns, and their deaths were ruled an accident.