Southwest Airlines resolve staffing and scheduling issues that canceled thousands of flights

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel thousands of flights across the country, including several out of Connecticut.

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 350 flights Monday and dozens more Tuesday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The third straight day of canceled and delayed flights left passengers stranded from California to the East Coast.

Monday’s cancellations amounted to 10 percent of Southwest’s schedule, and roughly 40 percent were delayed, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The CEO of Southwest Airlines believes the air carrier has recovered after several days of flight cancelations.

“We definitely have some staffing challenges as well that we’ve talked about before so we have moderated our flight schedule and accelerated our hiring plans so there are definitely steps underway to mitigate the issue,” said Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines last week said it would enforce the Biden Administration’s policy that employees of federal contractors, which includes major airlines like Southwest, American and others, must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Three departing flights were canceled at Bradley International Airport on Monday morning.