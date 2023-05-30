WINDSOR LOCKS, Ct. (WWLP) – A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Monday night.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said Flight 25-47 was scheduled to fly from Providence to Baltimore, but the Captain decided to land at Bradley International Airport to have the plane reviewed by mechanics.

The plane landed safely at 8:45 p.m. Monday night. Southwest Airlines says that they are working with the customers who were headed to Baltimore.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a precautionary landing is less hazardous than a forced landing because the pilot has more time to choose where to land and the planning of the approach.

Some examples of conditions that might call for a precautionary landing include deteriorating weather, being lost, fuel shortage, and gradually developing engine trouble.