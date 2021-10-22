Spooky Halloween drive thru display raising money for town of Suffield events

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The sights and sounds of Halloween attracted people to a Suffield drive thru Friday night.

The event is put on by Campiti ventures and is located in Sunrise Park. It’s family friendly with holograms, projection technology, and spooky scenes. The half mile journey takes about 10 minutes.

“The special effects are really the feature of it, it’s quiet different that what you’ve seen for a Halloween attraction and for what we know, it is the only one like it in the country,” said Event Coordinator Frank Campiti.

A portion of the money from each admission ticket will be used to fund the Town of Suffield’s 2022 fireworks display. You can drive through this attraction Saturday and Sunday as well and again from October 27th through the 31st.