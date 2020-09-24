Springfield man accused of workplace shooting in Connecticut says gun fired by accident

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with wounding his boss and another employee in a shooting at a Connecticut trucking company told police his handgun fired by accident and he only intended to scare his manager, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday.

Alan Rosario, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, is charged with assault and other crimes in the shooting outside a South Windsor industrial building Tuesday morning. Both victims were treated at a hospital and discharged.

Rosario’s lawyer, Elton Williams, told a judge during a court arraignment in Rockville on Thursday that the shooting was completely out of character for Rosario, a father of three with no previous criminal record. A judge lowered his bail from $250,000 to $175,000, and relatives were trying to post it. Rosario appeared via video.

Rosario told police that his boss, whom police have not named, had been taking advantage him for years and assigning him to drive trucks “that do not work,” according to the warrant. He also accused the manager of fraudulently filing for unemployment benefits in his name.

He said he confronted the boss Tuesday as the manager was in a truck with two other people. He said he opened the door and the gun accidentally fired, the warrant said.

The boss suffered bullet wounds to his right arm and left leg, and the front seat passenger was hit in the face with either shrapnel or debris from the gunshot, police said.

Police took Rosario into custody by gunpoint Tuesday on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, not long after the shooting.