WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday at Bradley International Airport after TSA located a BB gun in his carry-on bag.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were called to the airport around 4:35 a.m. Thursday for a report of a passenger allegedly traveling with a BB gun in their carry-on bag. Troopers arrested 28-year-old Darius M. Johnson of Springfield and he was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and tampering airport/equipment.

Credit: Connecticut State Police

Johnson was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 21.