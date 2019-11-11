Springfield man killed in crash on I-91 North in Connecticut

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is dead after a single-car crash on I-91 North in East Windsor, Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police Trooper Caleb Stevens, 44-year-old Russell Jacobs of Springfield died where the crash happened.

Stevens said the pickup truck was traveling north before Exit 45 when Jacobs lost control. The car veered into the right shoulder, crashed into the guardrail and rolled over onto the right shoulder.

The passenger of the car was taken to Hartford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troop H of Connecticut State Police is currently investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to contact 860-534-1000.