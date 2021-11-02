Springfield man, woman arrested for possession of firearm in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield have been arrested after Enfield Police found two firearms and hundreds of bags of drugs early Tuesday morning.

According to Enfield Police, around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning officers received a report of an armed man breaking into a home on Thompson Court. Officers talked to the people involved and learned that 36-year-old Brandon Blanks of Springfield was given permission to enter the building to pick up belongings of another resident. However, once inside, Blanks allegedly pointed a firearm at one victim and “brandished the pistol in a menacing manner” to another victim.

The victims told police Blanks was holding a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. Police searched the home, an involved vehicle and an exterior building and seized two loaded 9mm semi-automatic handguns. One of the handguns was loaded with an extended magazine with 24 rounds of ammunition inside. Police also seized 400 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 72 grams of crack cocaine, 8 opiate pills and $700 in cash.

Blanks was arrested and charged with:

  • Sale of a narcotics substance
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Breach of peace second degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Reckless endangerment first degree
  • Unlawful restraint first degree
  • Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Assault second degree
  • Threatening first degree
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Illegal sale of prescription drugs
  • Illegal possession of a large capacity magazine

He will be held on a $900,000 bond and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Another suspect, 35-year-old Latisha Krassler of Springfield was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. Krassler was held on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 11, 2022.

Enfield police say a victim only suffered minor physical injuries from the incident.

