WEST FARMINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman from Springfield was killed in a single-car crash on I-84 in Connecticut overnight.

According to Connecticut State Police, Tiarra Thomas of Springfield lost control of her car on 84 West in Farmington. The car went into the left shoulder and collided with the metal beam guardrail that was adjacent to the left shoulder. Thomas then went through the guardrail and went into a median.

Thomas was taken to Hartford Hospital where she died due to her injuries. Connecticut State Police are asking that anyone who has any information about this crash contact TPR

Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

The incident is still being investigated.