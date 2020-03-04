Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies, 8 other concessions to open at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Bradley International Aiport will be opening six new concessions for travelers this year!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the airport will add it’s very first Starbucks that will be located post-TSA screening in the food court area. The airport will also be adding Hot Oven Cookies which is a quick-service, scratch-made, fresh-baked cookie company based out of Springfield.

Travelers can expect the following additions as well:

Hartford Prints! – Offers letterpress stationery, urban sweater, and locally-sourced goods

La Familia Tacos + Tequila – Full-service restaurant and bar

Dunkin’ – New and expanded menu offerings

Jamba – Healthy smoothies, bowls, and juices

Auntie Anne’s – Hand baked pretzels