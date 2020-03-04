Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies, 8 other concessions to open at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Bradley International Aiport will be opening six new concessions for travelers this year!
According to a news release sent to 22News, the airport will add it’s very first Starbucks that will be located post-TSA screening in the food court area. The airport will also be adding Hot Oven Cookies which is a quick-service, scratch-made, fresh-baked cookie company based out of Springfield.
Travelers can expect the following additions as well:
- Hartford Prints! – Offers letterpress stationery, urban sweater, and locally-sourced goods
- La Familia Tacos + Tequila – Full-service restaurant and bar
- Dunkin’ – New and expanded menu offerings
- Jamba – Healthy smoothies, bowls, and juices
- Auntie Anne’s – Hand baked pretzels
- Carvel – Popular ice cream shop