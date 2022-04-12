WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Airlines are scrambling to staff up this summer to meet a surge in travel demand.

Airports have had to cancel thousands of flights in just the last two weeks, and if airlines can’t get enough staffing, it’s only expected to get worse. Thousands of passengers have seen their vacations getaways disrupted or canceled because airlines and airports do not have enough staff.

“We haven’t been impacted yet. We are closely monitoring it because I’ve heard other colleagues are traveling and they are reporting nightmares with cancelations and trying to get to their destinations.” Xavier Sanchez from Cheshire, Connecticut

Airlines are scrambling to staff up to handle a surge in travelers this spring and summer. Staffing shortages have contributed to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

JetBlue Airways is planning to trim its summer schedule to avoid flight disruptions as it scrambles to hire ahead of what executives expect to be a busy travel season. So far it’s been good, we hope there are no delays and we hope everything goes smoothly.

Peggy Hernandez from West Springfield is traveling with family to Florida for spring break. Although her flight is scheduled to be on time, that wasn’t the case two weeks ago when she traveled south.

“A lot of us have just been antsy to really start traveling and I think a lot of people have the same idea that this will be the summer to do that. I’m not going to overpay for flights because of them not having the staffing so we will probably not take a trip where we have to fly somewhere.” Peggy Hernandez from West Springfield