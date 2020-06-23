Stafford Motor Speedway to kick off 2020 season this Friday night

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway will kick off their 2020 season this Friday. Grandstand tickets have already been sold out for the event as there is only a 25 percent limit capacity.

According to the Speedway’s website, guests will be asked to sign a one-time COVID-19 form. Once in the spectator area, guests should limit their re-entry during the event. There will be social distancing at the speedway as guests will be asked to limit the size of groups when sitting in the grandstand area. Guests can sit with family members or friends in the grandstands but are asked to social distance.

When going to get food, beverages, or souvenirs, there will be six feet social distancing marks as all be required to adhere those guidelines.

When guests are entering the speedway, guests ages five and up will be required to wear face coverings unless doing so to the contrary of that person’s medical condition. In the paddock area, masks are required at all times expect when that person belongs in their race teams pit stall.

In the general admission area, masks will be required at all times of increased congestion throughout the midway. In the grandstand area, masks are not required but highly recommended when seated in the grandstand area and practicing social distancing. There will be a mask required area in section A of the turn one grandstand to the fans that want to wear a masks.

Hand Sanitizing Stations will be available throughout the facility as guests are encouraged to wash their hands frequently. The staff at the speedway will be cleaning and disinfecting the bathrooms throughout the event.

The speedway will no longer be checking bags. The bag policy has been updated and the following items have been prohibited and they include backpacks, coolers, and non personal size bags. Items that will be allowed will be one gallon clear plastic freezer bags, clear plastic or vinyl bags that are 12 x 12 x 6 along with personal size wallets and purses:

Personal chair backs are permitted with maximum size seat depth of up to 12 inches. There will be no smoking in the grandstand area as it is prohibited. The Paddock Area will be restricted to only people who are working and maintaining on their race cars in competition. The paddock area is not a spectator area.

The speedway held a practice this pass Saturday as 122 race teams showed up for the practice.

On Friday, the spectator grandstands will open at 4:45 p.m. with qualifying beginning at 6:00 p.m. and features to follow at 7:00 p.m.