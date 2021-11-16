Stafford Speedway releases their 2022 schedule

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced last Thursday their 2022 racing schedule that will feature 24 events on the calendar.

“Weekly racing continues to be very important to us at Stafford,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute in a news release. “The racing in each of our weekly divisions this year was excellent. There’s endless talent in all 5 Stafford divisions and we’ll continue to put those teams and drivers in the spotlight.”

The 50th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler will kick off the 2022 season on Saturday, April 23rd, and Sunday, April 24. On Saturday, April 23, it will be the NAPA Auto Parts Duel that will feature two 40 lap Open Modified qualifiers. The PASS Super Late Models will also make a return to Stafford for the first time since 2012 for a 75 lap race. The Limited Late Models along with the Street Stocks and the Vintage Modifieds.

On Sunday, April 24, it will be the 50th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler that will feature the NAPA Auto Parts Open Modified 100 along with the SK Modifieds, Late Models, and the SK Lights along with last chance qualifiers for the Open Modifieds. The winner of the 50th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler will go home with $15,000.

The first Friday night race of the season will be held on Friday, May 6. The Call Before You Dig Open Modified 81 will take place on Friday, May 20.

The Bud Light Open Modified 80 will take place on Friday, June 10. The Limited Late Models will race 25 laps on Friday, June 17. The Midstate Site Development Street Stock Firecracker 30 lap race will take place on Friday, June 24.

The GAF Roofing Open Modified 80 will take place on Friday, July 1. On Friday, July 8, the Dunleavy Modifiedz Night will happen with the SK Lights racing 40 laps. The Senator’s Cup will return on Friday, July 15 featuring a 50 lap race for the SK Modifieds.

The NAPA Auto Parts 5K will make a return on Friday, August 5. The 3rd annual Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 will return on Friday, August 19.

The Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 will take place on Friday, September 2. The TC 13 SK Shoot Out will take place on Friday, September 9. The 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final will feature a new event as the Tri-Track Open Modified Series will have an 80 lap race on Saturday, September 24.

“We’re excited to have the Tri-Track Modified series back at Stafford after the incredible CBYD Modified Classic in 2020,” continued Arute. “The dates didn’t line-up to have them on the calendar in 2021, but they will be back in a big way in 2022 headlining the 49th NAPA Fall Final.”

The NAPA Auto Parts Championship Night for the five weekly divisions will take place on Friday, September 30.

“We are building off the success of the last few seasons,” continued Arute. “The drivers, teams, and fans have all rallied behind Stafford in so many ways, 2022 will be a season that will make everyone proud to call Stafford Speedway their home track. We have multiple facility improvements currently underway that fans and drivers will love. We may even have a few more surprises up our sleeve. See everyone at the Spring Sizzler.”