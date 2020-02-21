State Police, FBI arrest Connecticut man in possession of at least 21 guns

BOLTON, Conn. (WWLP) – State and federal authorities in Connecticut on Friday located and arrested a man wanted for not surrendering at least 20 firearms, a condition required upon his release after violating a protective order.

According to Connecticut State Police, a superior court granted a search warrant for Bolton resident Michael Gramegna’s home at 65 Shoddy Mill Road, after he was arrested for violating a protective order.

(Connecticut State Police)

(Connecticut State Police)

As the subject of a protective order and as a condition of his release, Gramegna was required to surrender 21 guns that were registered to him. Police say as of Thursday, none of the weapons had been surrendered.

Connecticut State Police troopers and special agents from the FBI New Haven Office executed a search warrant at Gramegna’s home around 9 a.m., Friday morning and allegedly found additional firearms, several of which were not registered.

Weapons seized during the search:

Bauer .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a magazine, with four .25 caliber rounds

Ruger magazine with ammunition

Black magazine and box of Remington ammunition

250 12 Gauge Herter’s shotgun shells

3 .22 caliber ammunition rounds

44 .22 caliber ammunition rounds

1 large caliber (suspected .50 caliber) ammunition round with belt links

12 .22 caliber rounds were discovered throughout Gramegna’s residence

State Police said an additional 15 firearms were located at another location, including one that had been stolen.

Gramegna was taken into custody Friday afternoon, hours after authorities searched his home. The charges he’s facing have not been provided.