State Police: Torso of mannequin was object floating in CT River in Suffield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police searched the Connecticut River in the Suffield, Enfield area after reports of a body in the water and found a piece of a mannequin Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said they recovered the torso of a mannequin from the river in the area where the body was allegedly spotted.

“This concludes the investigation,” CT State Police said.

According to the Suffield Police Department, Enfield Police received a call from a local fisherman who said he saw what is believed to be a body in the water off the shore of the river.

When our 22News crew got to the area they could see as many as eight or nine police cruisers near the boat launch on South River Road. They could see the boat launch in the area closed, and a boat that hadn’t been launched yet.

Suffield Police along with Suffield Fire, Ambulance Association, and Connecticut State Police Dive Team assisted with the search.

