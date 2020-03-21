‘Stay home, stay safe’: Gov. Lamont advises all non-essential businesses to close, residents to stay home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In his daily address Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Stay safe, stay at home” policy, telling all “non-essential” businesses and not-for-profit entities to stay closed for an indefinite time period, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

He is asking that all businesses that can have employees work from home do so.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, gas stations, healthcare, law enforcement, and other essential businesses will remain open. He also asked that daycares stay opens as long as they can. People are advised to stay inside unless necessary.

The governor also stated that “non-essential” businesses that do not abide by the order are subject to a fine. He said police will be out enforcing the policy.

Non-essential public community gatherings of individuals of any size — parties, celebrations or other social events — for any reason should be canceled or postponed at this time.

Those who leave their home must not travel in groups — groups must be limited to workers providing essential services.

Everyone should keep at least six feet away from each other whenever possible.

Lamont said he plans to send out a list of essential businesses by Sunday night.

“At this critical time it is essential that everyone just stay home so we can contain the spread of this virus while keeping essential services running,” Governor Lamont said. “I know that this will be disruptive to many and will bring many daily activities to a halt, but the only way we will be able to mitigate the impacts of this public health emergency is to take measures like this. I appreciate everyone’s cooperation, and I especially want to thank the essential workers who are needed to keep critical services running.”

The announcement came after the governors of New York and California made similar decisions to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lamont also urged residents aged 70 and over to stay home for the foreseeable future.

So far, four people have died of COVID-19 in the state and 194 have tested positive.