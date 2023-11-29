SUFFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Dozens of students were evacuated from a dorm and admissions building at Suffield Academy after a fire.

Firefighters say that they found a fire in a dorm room at Fuller Hall around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. 40 students were evacuated and no one was injured.

The fire damaged the dorm room and firefighters said no one could live in it.

The Suffield Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.