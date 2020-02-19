Suffield home gone, multiple departments still working to control fire

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A house on Phelps Street in Suffield, Connecticut, has been completely destroyed in a fire and crews are still working to control and extinguish it Tuesday night.

According to the Suffield Police Department, multiple fire departments have been working to put out the fire at 3895 Phelps Road since 5:30 p.m. Fire departments from Southwick, Granby, East Granby, and the Connecticut Air National Guard have all been called to the location.

No injuries have been reported but the house has been completely destroyed, according to police. Roads surrounding the burning house have been closed to traffic until further notice.

22News is following this story. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop.