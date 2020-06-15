Suffield police identify victim of accidental drowning on Congamond Lake

WEST SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield police investigated an accidental drowning on Congamond Lake Friday evening.

Around 6:21 p.m. Friday, Suffield police received a report of a body in Congamond Lake in West Suffield, in the area of Lakeview Drive.

Police located the body face down and unresponsive. Police said lifesaving measures were found to be ineffective and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Joseph Sullivan of Suffield.

There is no evidence of foul play and it appears the drowning was accidental, according to police.

The Southwick Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assisted with the investigation.