Suffield Police investigating “accidental drowning” on Congamond Lake

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP/WTNH) – Suffield police are investigating what’s being called an “accidental drowning” on Congamond Lake Friday night.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and details are limited.

The Southwick Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

No details about the person who accidentally drowned or what led to the drowning has been released at this time.

Police say more information will be coming out soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.