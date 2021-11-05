Suffield police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed a UConn student last month

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Suffield police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a UConn student last month.

On Oct. 23, Suffield police responded to the area of East St. N. and Thrall Avenue. Police said 20-year-old Meghan Voisine of Suffield was killed in the crash. She was identified as a student at the University of Connecticut.

On Friday, Suffield police arrested 58-year-old Frederick Seymour of Windsor Locks in connection to the crash. He was charged with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating under suspension.

Seymour is being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.

Suffield police said additional charges may be filed.