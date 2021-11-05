Suffield police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed a UConn student last month

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Suffield Police

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Suffield police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a UConn student last month.  

On Oct. 23, Suffield police responded to the area of East St. N. and Thrall Avenue. Police said 20-year-old Meghan Voisine of Suffield was killed in the crash. She was identified as a student at the University of Connecticut.

RELATED: UConn student killed during hit-and-run crash in Suffield on Saturday

On Friday, Suffield police arrested 58-year-old Frederick Seymour of Windsor Locks in connection to the crash. He was charged with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating under suspension.

Seymour is being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.

Suffield police said additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories