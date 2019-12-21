Super Saturday marks busiest shopping day of the year

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Saturday is ‘Super Saturday’, the busiest shopping day of the holiday season.

Last-minute holiday shoppers like Enfield resident Jason Spencer are crowding the stores this weekend to buy gifts for their loved ones.

Spencer told 22News, “Basically just came for my wife, yeah she likes coming here a lot for different things. Last Minute stuff.”

The Enfield Mall and nearby shopping plazas were filled with last-minute shoppers all day.

Retail stores call the Saturday before Christmas “Super Saturday” and they predicted it to be the busiest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday.

“Super Saturday” made for busy parking lots here at malls and retail stores. But shoppers we spoke with said they don’t mind dealing with the holiday shopping rush.

Tammy Johnson of East Windsor told 22News, “I’m not overwhelmed. I like it I don’t mind it at all.”

Johnson’s friend Lisa Valentino added, “It’s fun just watching people. I prefer Christmas shopping rather than shopping for myself.”

Many major retailers extended their hours on Saturday to accommodate late-night shoppers.

Stores such as Kohl’s will be open 24 hours through Monday.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 148 million people were expected to shop at stores and online Saturday.

That’s 15 million more than last year. Gift cards are the most popular gift item this year, followed by clothing, books, and electronics.