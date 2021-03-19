Texas man arrested on I-91 in Connecticut after Amber Alert issued for two girls of NH

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cameron J. Snody (Connecticut State Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man from Texas who allegedly kidnapped two girls from New Hampshire Friday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at around 10:14 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on I-91 northbound near exit 23 after receiving information about an Amber Alert regarding the kidnapping of two girls, ages 12 and 17, from New Hampshire.

The suspect, 18-year-old Cameron J. Snody from Fort Worth, Texas allegedly traveled to New Hampshire to meet the two girls. Police say he stole a 2006 Saturn Ion, with New Hampshire registration and left with the two girls.

Troopers staged the area of I-91 and stopped the vehicle believed to be operated by the suspect. Snody surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. The two juvenile females were
taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Snody is charged with the following felonies:

  • Larceny, 3rd Degree
  • Fugitive From Justice

Snody is being held on $500,000 bond until the extradition process by the New Hampshire authorities can send him back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today