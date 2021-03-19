Texas man arrested on I-91 in Connecticut after Amber Alert issued for two girls of NH

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man from Texas who allegedly kidnapped two girls from New Hampshire Friday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police, at around 10:14 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on I-91 northbound near exit 23 after receiving information about an Amber Alert regarding the kidnapping of two girls, ages 12 and 17, from New Hampshire.

The suspect, 18-year-old Cameron J. Snody from Fort Worth, Texas allegedly traveled to New Hampshire to meet the two girls. Police say he stole a 2006 Saturn Ion, with New Hampshire registration and left with the two girls.

Troopers staged the area of I-91 and stopped the vehicle believed to be operated by the suspect. Snody surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. The two juvenile females were

taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Snody is charged with the following felonies:

Larceny, 3rd Degree

Fugitive From Justice

Snody is being held on $500,000 bond until the extradition process by the New Hampshire authorities can send him back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges.